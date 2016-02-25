Feb 25 British American Tobacco Kenya Ltd :

* Says for full year ended Dec 31, 2015 profit before tax 7.14 billion shillings versus 6.10 billion shillings last year

* FY net revenue 22.26 billion shillings versus 21.03 billion shillings

* Recommends final dividend of 46.00 shillings which will be paid on may 12, 2016