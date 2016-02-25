BRIEF-MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017
* MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 25 British American Tobacco Kenya Ltd :
* Says for full year ended Dec 31, 2015 profit before tax 7.14 billion shillings versus 6.10 billion shillings last year
* FY net revenue 22.26 billion shillings versus 21.03 billion shillings
* Recommends final dividend of 46.00 shillings which will be paid on may 12, 2016 Source : j.mp/1TGQcbC Further company coverage:
* MFP Partners reports 7.7 percent passive stake in Papa Murphy's as of May 11, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: