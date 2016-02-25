Feb 25 Jse Ltd

* Says revenue at 2.13 billion rand versus 1.78 billion rand a year earlier

* Says FY operating revenue growing by 20% to r2.1 billion (2014: r1.8 billion)

* Says earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) statistics, at 1 051.0 cents (up 42%) and 1 026.3 cents (up 40%) respectively

* Says board has decided to declare a special dividend for year at 105 cents per ordinary share respectively

* Says board has decided to declare ordinary dividend for year ended december 2015 at 520 cents per share