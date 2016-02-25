BRIEF-Citizens Financial Group prices senior notes
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes
Feb 25 Ray Sigorta :
* FY 2015 net unconsolidated loss of 14.8 million lira ($5.06 million)versus profit of 2.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 unconsolidated non-life technical income of 193.1 million lira versus 172.4 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9246 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Citizens financial group announces pricing of $1.5 billion of citizens bank, n.a. Senior notes
* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: