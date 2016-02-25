BRIEF-Windtree Therapeutics recieves $0.9 mln as part of NIH grant
Windtree receives sbir grant in continued support of aerosurf® phase 2b clinical trial
Feb 25 Clinica Baviera SA :
* H2 net sales 43.3 million euros ($47.8 million)versus 41.1 million euros year ago
* H2 net profit 2.9 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago
FY EBITDA 11.4 million euros, up 7 percent yoy
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results