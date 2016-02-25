BRIEF-NZX says Aaron Jenkins resigned as head of funds management
Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins
Feb 25 La Fonciere Verte Sa :
FY rental revenue 11.3 million euros ($12.46 million) versus 11.2 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
May 22 Private equity firm TPG Global LLC said on Monday it would buy Wave Broadband for $2.37 billion in a deal that creates the sixth largest U.S. cable operator at a time when demand for high-speed internet service is growing rapidly.