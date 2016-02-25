BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Grupo Media Capital SGPS SA :
* Q4 net profit 9.1 million euros ($10.0 million) versus 9.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 18.2 million euros versus 17.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating revenue 53.2 million euros versus 51.4 million euros year ago
* Q4 advertising revenue 34.4 million euros versus 32.7 million euros year ago
* Says net debt of 112.2 million euros at end-Dec 2015 versus 115.7 million euros at end-Dec 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1XP0Mwn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: