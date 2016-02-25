BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Spir Communication Sa
* FY net loss 62.1 million euros ($68.54 million) versus loss of 51.2 million euros year ago
* FY current operating loss 16.8 million euros versus loss of 18.9 million euros year ago Source text : bit.ly/1QgpQuP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qIBjg1) Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage: