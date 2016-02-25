BRIEF-NZX says Aaron Jenkins resigned as head of funds management
Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins
Feb 25 Panora Reit
* FY 2015 revenue of 62.0 million lira ($21.15 million) versus 59.5 million lira year ago
FY 2015 net profit of 95.9 million lira versus 83.1 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.9317 liras)
May 22 Private equity firm TPG Global LLC said on Monday it would buy Wave Broadband for $2.37 billion in a deal that creates the sixth largest U.S. cable operator at a time when demand for high-speed internet service is growing rapidly.