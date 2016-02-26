Feb 26 VZ Holding AG :

* FY net profit of 84.3 million Swiss francs (+19.7 percent)

* Board of directors proposes to distribute 4.20 francs per share (2015: 3.50 francs)

* FY operating income up by 15.0 percent to 226.4 million Swiss francs ($229.36 million) Source text: bit.ly/1XPiT5e Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9871 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)