BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Accell Group NV :
* FY revenue 986.4 million euros versus 882.4 million euros ($975.76 million) last year
* FY net income 32.3 million euros versus 26.5 million euros last year
* FY operating profit of 58.5 million euros versus 44.1 million euros last year
* For the 2015 shareholders will be asked to approve the payment of an optional dividend of 0.72 euro per share
* Optional dividend of 0.72 euro per share to be paid out in cash or shares
* Expects a further growth of the turnover and results for 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1S5ba2T Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9043 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.