BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
Feb 26 Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank :
* FY income of 191 million Swiss francs ($193.4 million), up 8.8 pct over the previous year
* FY net profit rose by 12.6 pct to 130.4 million francs
* Certification dividend increases based on the ordinary dividend 2014 by 2 francs to 35 francs for FY 2015
* In 2016 expects a result that is slightly below the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9875 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue