BRIEF-Traditional Therapy Clinics acquires 3 franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
Feb 26 UCB SA :
* FY revenue and net sales increased driven by product growth: Cimzia, Vimpat, Neupro and Keppra combined reached net sales of 2.76 billion euros ($3.05 billion) (+29 pct); representing 77 pct of net sales
* FY Cimzia, Vimpat and Neupro combined net sales amount to 2.02 billion euros versus 1.47 billion euros a year ago
* FY Keppra net sales is 737 million euros versus 665 million euros year ago
* FY total revenue amounts to 3.88 billion euros vs 3.34 billion euros a year ago
* FY gross profit went up to 2.7 billion euros (+19 pct, +9 pct CER)
* FY recurring EBIT is 577 million euros versus 565 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY net income is 674 million euros versus 199 million euros a year ago
* Outlook 2016: UCB expects continued growth
* 2016 revenue expected at approximately 4.0-4.1 billion euros, recurring EBITDA of 970-1,010 million euros, core EPS in range of 2.90-3.20 euros
* Board of directors of UCB proposes a dividend of 1.10 euros per share (gross), an increase by four eurocents or 4 pct Source text: bit.ly/1LJ2gkW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.