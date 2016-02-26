BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
(Corrects headline to read EBIT, not EBT)
Feb 26 Gerry Weber International AG :
* Proposal to pay a dividend of 0.40 euros per share
* FY consolidated net income after taxes of 52.2 million euros, down from 71.4 million euros in previous year
* Projects consolidated sales revenues of between 890 million and 920 million euros for financial year 2015/16
* FY 2015/2016 earnings before interest and taxes will amount to between 10 and 20 million euros
* About 200 jobs at headquarter in halle/westphalia as well as approx. 50 jobs in foreign subsidiaries will have to be cut
* Extraordinary one-time expenses will have a strong adverse impact on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2015/16
* Expects Gerry Weber Group to complete realignment programme in next 18 to 24 months and to enter a phase of sustainable profitable growth as of third year
* According to plans, 103 stores which fail to reach margin targets and/or have a negative growth outlook will be closed this FY and next
* Optimisation of structures and processes will cut operating and personnel expenses by 20 to 25 million euros per year
* 460 employees in domestic and international stores will be affected by consolidation of store network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.