Feb 26 Sandnes Sparebank :

* Q4 net interest income 111.9 million Norwegian crowns versus 123.6 million crowns year ago

* Q4 pre-tax profit 5.0 million crowns versus 11.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 17.8 million crowns versus 29.6 million crowns year ago

* Says in 2015 provisions for losses were about 22 basis points and for 2016, expects this number to increase to 30-35 basis points