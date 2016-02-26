BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Atria Oyj :
* Market making agreement between Atria and FIM Investment Services to be assigned to S-Bank
* Atria terminates the agreement with S-Pankki Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.