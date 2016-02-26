BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Rheinmetall :
* Rheinmetall says in the defence sector, the very good sales performance and a high order intake in 2015 put us on track for success this year too
* Rheinmetall with provisional figures for fiscal year 2015: strong sales growth and stronger rise in profit
* Rheinmetall says consolidated sales up 11% to 5,183 million
* Rheinmetall says group ebit climbs by 181% to 287 million
* Rheinmetall says automotive improves profitability further and generates ebit of 216 million
* Rheinmetall says defence returns emphatically to profitability with ebit of 90 million
* Rheinmetall says defence sector's order backlog, which is one of the sources for the sector's future organic growth, was 6,422 million at the end of 2015
* Reuters Poll Avg For 2015 sales was 5.11 billion eur, ebit 273 million, dividend 1.21 eurper share Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.