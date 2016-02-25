BRIEF-NZX says Aaron Jenkins resigned as head of funds management
* Has commenced an executive search to replace Jenkins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Advenis SA :
* FY revenue of 86.1 million euro versus 52.1 million euro ($57.5 million) a year ago Source text: bit.ly/21jV2QI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 Private equity firm TPG Global LLC said on Monday it would buy Wave Broadband for $2.37 billion in a deal that creates the sixth largest U.S. cable operator at a time when demand for high-speed internet service is growing rapidly.