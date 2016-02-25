BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
Feb 25 Gfi Informatique SA :
* FY operating income 39.0 million euros versus 36.4 million euros ($40.18 million) year ago
* FY net income 22.0 million euros versus 20.0 million euros year ago
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing