Feb 26 Redefine Properties Ltd :

* Negotiations for acquisition of an offshore portfolio of assets have advanced

* Anticipates being in a position to release a detailed announcement of terms of such transaction by Wednesday, 2 March 2016

* Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in company's securities until a full announcement is made.