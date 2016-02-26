BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
Feb 26 Redefine Properties Ltd :
* Negotiations for acquisition of an offshore portfolio of assets have advanced
* Anticipates being in a position to release a detailed announcement of terms of such transaction by Wednesday, 2 March 2016
* Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in company's securities until a full announcement is made.
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue