Feb 26 Proximus NV :
* Dividend of 1.50 euros gross per share over the result of
2015
* Q4 underlying EBITDA 414 million euros ($457.72
million)versus 407 million euros in reuters poll
* Q4 underlying revenue of 1,502 million euros, 0.3 percent
lower than the comparable quarter of 2014
* Therefore we expect the 2016 capex level to be around 950
million euros
* Sees to return over 2016 a total gross dividend per share
of 1.50 euros, in line with our previous announced 3- year
commitment.
* Q4 net income group share 139 million euros versus 100
million euros year ago
Source text : bit.ly/1Qhtgx7
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9045 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)