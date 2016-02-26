BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
Feb 26 Sabvest Ltd :
* Audited consolidated summarised results for the year ended 31 december 2015 and cash dividend declaration
* FY dividends per share 50 cents up 16,3 pct
* Not possible to comment on overall expected 2016 performance at this stage
* FY headline earnings per share increased by 125,7 pct to 1,004 cents per share
* FY net asset value per share 3,719 cents up 38,6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue