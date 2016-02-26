BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Scandi Standard Publ AB :
* Q4 adjusted operating income 68.1 million Swedish crowns ($8.0 million) versus 79.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net sales 1.38 billion crowns versus 1.25 billion crowns year ago
* Proposes a dividend for 2015 of 1.80 crown per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4751 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.