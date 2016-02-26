Feb 26 MRM SA :

* FY gross rental income is 13.6 million euros ($15.0 million) versus 14.5 million euros a year ago

* To propose payment of a dividend of 0.10 euros per share for 2015

* FY consolidated net income is 7.3 million euros versus a loss of 6.9 million euros a year ago