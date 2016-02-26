BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Codere SA :
* H2 net loss 60.8 million euros ($67.2 million) versus loss 108.3 million euros year ago
* H2 net sales 832.5 million euros versus 723.5 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9048 euros)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.