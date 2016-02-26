BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 NH Hotel Group SA :
* H2 net profit 18.4 million euros ($20.3 million) versus 32.8 million euros year ago
* H2 net sales 721.5 million euros versus 643.0 million euros year ago
* FY occupancy rate at 66.9 percent versus 66.6 percent year ago
* FY RevPar up 11.0 percent at 59.8 euros
* Targets increase in revenue of 8 percent in 2016, and EBITDA on comparable basis with previous year of about 200 million euros
* Says in March to present its development plans in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.