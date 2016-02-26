Feb 26 NH Hotel Group SA :

* H2 net profit 18.4 million euros ($20.3 million) versus 32.8 million euros year ago

* H2 net sales 721.5 million euros versus 643.0 million euros year ago

* FY occupancy rate at 66.9 percent versus 66.6 percent year ago

* FY RevPar up 11.0 percent at 59.8 euros

* Targets increase in revenue of 8 percent in 2016, and EBITDA on comparable basis with previous year of about 200 million euros

* Says in March to present its development plans in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)