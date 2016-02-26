BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Le Tanneur et Cie SA :
* Reports FY revenue is 56.7 million euros ($62.7 million)versus 55.9 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Qhwd0H Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.