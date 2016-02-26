Feb 26 Mail.Ru Group Ltd says:
* Excluding HeadHunter, FY 2015 group aggregate segment
revenue grew 11.0 percent year-on-year to 36.3 billion roubles;
* FY 2015 Group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 7.6 percent
year-on-year to 18.1 billion roubles;
* FY 2015 Group aggregate net profit decreased by 13.6
percent year-on-year to 9.9 billion roubles;
* Based on current visibility and current market conditions,
we expect excluding HeadHunter like-for-like FY 2016 revenue
growth to be between 8 percent and 14 percent;
* We anticipate full year EBITDA margins at between 47-49
percent.
