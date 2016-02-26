BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
Feb 26 M.W. Trade SA :
* Issues B2016 series bonds with maturity of 3 years at issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($254) per bond in private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9420 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue