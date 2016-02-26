BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Kurzemes Cmas AS :
* FY 2015 net turnover 943,948 euros versus 1.05 million euros ($1.16 million) year ago
* FY 2015 profit for year 112,683 euros versus loss of 98,089 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QJNtOk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.