BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes license agreement with SIC Sociedade Independente de Comunicacao, a company based in Portugal, for the license of the broadcasting rights of animated programs in Africa
* The license relates the cable broadcasting rights in some Portuguese speaking African countries for two years Source text: bit.ly/1TI20KO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.