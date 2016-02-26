BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 I Kloukinas I Lappas Construction And Commercial Co SA :
* Estimates group's results to burden loss 300,000 euro ($330,450.00)
* Terminates activity of unit KLSLV in Slovenia
* Estimates company's results to burden loss 700,000 euro Source text: bit.ly/1RsnwQc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23