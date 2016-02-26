Feb 26 Loulis Mills SA :

* Its wholly-owned unit Loulis International Foods Enterprises Bulgaria Ltd establishes new unit called Loulis Mel - Bulgaria, in Bulgaria 

* New unit to have capital share of 50,000 Bulgarian Leva ($28,192.84)