Feb 26 Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Q4 operating profit 95.7 million Swedish crowns versus 52.2 million year ago

* Q4 revenue 397.0 million crowns versus 128.1 million crowns year ago

* proposes a dividend for 2015 of 1.00 crowns (0.20) per share