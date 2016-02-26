BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Black Earth Farming :
* Q4 operating profit of USD 10.5 million (1.3)
* Q4 sales revenue of USD 49.5 million (60.4) on sales volume of 293kt (310) at an average price of USD 171 per ton (194)
* Q4 revenue and gains of USD 75.1mn (80.7)
* Proposes no dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.