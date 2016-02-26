Feb 26 Black Earth Farming :

* Q4 operating profit of USD 10.5 million (1.3)

* Q4 sales revenue of USD 49.5 million (60.4) on sales volume of 293kt (310) at an average price of USD 171 per ton (194)

* Q4 revenue and gains of USD 75.1mn (80.7)

* Proposes no dividend  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)