BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
Feb 26 Financiere de Tubize SA :
* Reports FY profit (consolidated) of 212.5 million euros ($234.8 million) against 60.8 million euros in 2014
* Proposes a dividend of 0.50 euros gross per share
* FY increase of outstanding bank debt from 187 million euros per Dec. 31, 2014 to 286 million euros per Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue