BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Sports Direct International Plc
* Group will not draw down from Mike Ashley loan facility in foreseeable future
* Says this will lead to an increase in overall cost of borrowing
* Says group has been subject to unjustified criticism over related party transactions, including incorrect press coverage of the benefits of the Mike Ashley loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.