BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Shield Therapeutics Plc
* European Commission has granted approval for Feraccru to treat adults with iron deficiency anaemia in patients with IBD Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.