BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
Feb 26 Riverstone Energy Ltd :
* Robert Wilson, chairman of board notified co that he does not intend to stand for re-election to board
* Robert Wilson will be succeeded as chairman by Richard Hayden
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue