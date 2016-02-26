BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
Feb 26 Pioneer Property Group ASA :
* Proposed dividend to holders of preference shares in Pioneer Property is 1.87500 Norwegian crown per preference share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue