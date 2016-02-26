BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
Feb 26 Sunny Hill
* Offer for Petroceltic will be conducted by way of a contractual takeover offer
* Under the terms of the offer, Petroceltic shareholders will be entitled to receive 3 pence for each Petroceltic shares
* Offer conditional upon receipt by Sunny Hill of valid acceptances of not less than 90 percent of Petroceltic shares affected
* Directors of Sunny Hill believe that the value of the equity in Petroceltic is close to zero, given the parlous financial position of the Co Source text for Eikon:
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.