BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Edcon Ltd :
* Q3 total revenues decreased by 1.5% to 9.14 billion rand
* Q3 retail sales declined by 1.7% to r8,685 million
* As at 26 Dec 2015, Edcon reported net debt of 22.62 billion rand from r27.1 billion rand at 26 sept 2015
* Q3 profit of 2,992 million rand following conclusion of exchange offer
* Has identified opportunities for cost reductions of approximately r500 million over next 12 months
* Overall trading environment remained challenging
* Edcon's q3 group capital expenditure decreased by 135 million rand to 167 million rand in Q3 2016, from 302 million rand in Q3 2015 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.