BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Stylepit A/S :
* H1 EBITDA 3.2 million Danish crowns versus loss 12.4 million year ago
* H1 net sales 168.0 million crowns versus 210.6 million crowns year ago
* Sees net sales around 335 million crowns in FY 2015/16
* Expects EBITDA in FY 2015/16 of about 6.5 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.