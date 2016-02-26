BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
Feb 26 Barclays Bank Of Zimbabwe Ltd :
* Says in the process of finalising transaction for disposal of 50% interest in Makasa Sun (Private) Limited
* Says net consideration to be paid for Bank's interest being sold is $14.6 million Further company coverage:
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.