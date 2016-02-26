Feb 26 Strategic Investments A/S :

* FY investment profit 46.1 million Danish crowns versus 13.3 million crowns year ago

* FY pretax profit 43.6 million crowns versus 11.0 million crowns year ago

* FY net profit 40.9 million crowns versus 10.4 million crowns year ago

* In 2016 expects to reach result in line with its long term target of average annual return of 15 percent before tax 

