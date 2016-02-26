BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
Feb 26 Property Lease Fund SA :
* To issue series F bonds of total nominal value of 3 million zlotys ($758,399) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9557 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.