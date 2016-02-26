BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
Feb 26 Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd :
* Acquisition of remaining thirty percent interest in Fleurhof
* Deal for a total purchase consideration of R243 million
* Effective date of transaction is February 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.