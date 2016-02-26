BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 Biosearch SA :
* H2 net loss 84,000 euros ($92,467) versus loss 291,000 euros year ago
* H2 net sales 10.1 million euros versus 9.1 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 2.6 million euros, down 19.5 percent year-on-year Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23