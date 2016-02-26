BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 Kuka Ag says
* Midea informed Kuka it intends to acquire further voting rights in Kuka within next twelve months
* Midea does not intend to exercise influence on appointment or removal of members of administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of Kuka
* Midea's investment is aimed at implementing strategic objectives
* Midea's stake in Kuka amounted to 10.22 pct as of 1 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23