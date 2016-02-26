BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 CI Games SA :
* FY 2015 revenue 25.0 million zlotys ($6.3 million) versus 109.0 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2015 operating loss 9.0 million zlotys versus profit 2.4 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2015 net loss 7.9 million zlotys versus profit of 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23