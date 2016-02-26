BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry to borrow totaling 300 mln yuan from shareholders
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
Feb 26 Yunsa :
* FY 2015 net profit of 4.9 million lira ($1.65 million) versus 32.1 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of 263.7 million lira versus 319.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9640 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to borrow totaling 300 million yuan from shareholders, with term of 2 years, for working capital supplement
* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23